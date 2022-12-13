Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Price Target Raised to $160.00

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by KeyCorp from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on DRI. Stephens began coverage on Darden Restaurants in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an overweight rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Darden Restaurants from $156.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Wedbush raised their price target on Darden Restaurants from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Darden Restaurants in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set an outperform rating and a $153.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Darden Restaurants from $136.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $147.81.

Darden Restaurants Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of DRI opened at $144.49 on Friday. Darden Restaurants has a 1 year low of $110.96 and a 1 year high of $155.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.16. The stock has a market cap of $17.68 billion, a PE ratio of 20.04, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.22.

Darden Restaurants Announces Dividend

Darden Restaurants ( NYSE:DRI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 40.33% and a net margin of 9.36%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.76 EPS. Darden Restaurants’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Darden Restaurants will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 10th were issued a dividend of $1.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 7th. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Darden Restaurants

In other Darden Restaurants news, SVP Sarah H. King sold 6,795 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.59, for a total value of $894,154.05. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,486.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Darden Restaurants news, SVP Sarah H. King sold 6,795 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.59, for a total value of $894,154.05. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,486.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel J. Kiernan sold 10,290 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.53, for a total value of $1,446,053.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,254,522.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,057 shares of company stock valued at $6,092,586 in the last 90 days. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Darden Restaurants

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DRI. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in Darden Restaurants by 15.1% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,186 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in Darden Restaurants during the first quarter worth approximately $202,000. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Darden Restaurants by 13.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 562,175 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $74,741,000 after buying an additional 66,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Darden Restaurants by 2.1% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 30,952 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,115,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 29, 2022, it owned and operated 1,867 restaurants, which included 884 under the Olive Garden brand, 546 under the LongHorn Steakhouse brand name, 172 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen brand, 85 under the Yard House brand name, 62 under The Capital Grille brand, 45 under the Seasons 52 brand name, 42 under the Bahama Breeze brand, 28 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brand name, and 3 under the Capital Burger brand; and franchised 60 restaurants comprising 35 under the Olive Garden brand, 18 under the LongHorn Steakhouse brand name, 4 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen brand, 2 under The Capital Grille brand name, and 1 under the Bahama Breeze brand.Darden Restaurants, Inc was founded in 1968 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

