Davis Jerel Sells 250,000 Shares of Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) Stock

Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX – Get Rating) Director Davis Jerel sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $4,000,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,094,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,511,216. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of NASDAQ:RPTX traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.45. 227,254 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 348,701. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.68. The firm has a market cap of $648.31 million, a PE ratio of -21.16 and a beta of 0.06. Repare Therapeutics Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.06 and a 52 week high of $23.70.
Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Repare Therapeutics from $38.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.50.
Repare Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, discovers and develops therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada and the United States. The company uses its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform to systematically discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies that focuses on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.
