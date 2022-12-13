Davis Jerel Sells 250,000 Shares of Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) Stock

Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX – Get Rating) Director Davis Jerel sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $4,000,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,094,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,511,216. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Repare Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RPTX traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.45. 227,254 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 348,701. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.68. The firm has a market cap of $648.31 million, a PE ratio of -21.16 and a beta of 0.06. Repare Therapeutics Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.06 and a 52 week high of $23.70.

Get Repare Therapeutics alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Repare Therapeutics from $38.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Repare Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Repare Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the period. Bpifrance SA bought a new position in shares of Repare Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Repare Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the period.

(Get Rating)

Repare Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, discovers and develops therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada and the United States. The company uses its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform to systematically discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies that focuses on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Repare Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repare Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.