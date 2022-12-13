DaVita (NYSE:DVA) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of DaVita from $103.00 to $81.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut DaVita from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $97.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of DaVita from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. TheStreet downgraded DaVita from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of DaVita from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $117.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DaVita has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $81.17.

Get DaVita alerts:

DaVita Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE:DVA opened at $74.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.99. DaVita has a twelve month low of $65.28 and a twelve month high of $124.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $78.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at DaVita

DaVita ( NYSE:DVA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. DaVita had a return on equity of 85.60% and a net margin of 5.84%. DaVita’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.36 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that DaVita will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other DaVita news, Director John M. Nehra purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $71.14 per share, for a total transaction of $355,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,067,100. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of DaVita

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of DaVita by 19.3% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in DaVita during the 1st quarter worth $206,000. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of DaVita by 10.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 286,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,455,000 after purchasing an additional 28,000 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DaVita in the first quarter valued at approximately $468,000. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in shares of DaVita in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,162,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

DaVita Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DaVita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DaVita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.