Dechra Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:DCHPF) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC (OTCMKTS:DCHPF – Get Rating) shares were down 0.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as $33.55 and last traded at $33.55. Approximately 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 1,882 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.60.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DCHPF shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Dechra Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Dechra Pharmaceuticals from GBX 4,200 ($51.53) to GBX 4,000 ($49.07) in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Dechra Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dechra Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4,850.00.

Dechra Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.1 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.91 and its 200 day moving average is $37.71.

About Dechra Pharmaceuticals

Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, regulates, markets, and sells veterinary pharmaceuticals and related products for veterinarians. It operates through three segments: European Pharmaceuticals, North American Pharmaceuticals, and Pharmaceuticals Research and Development. The company offers various endocrinology, dermatology, analgesia and anesthesia, cardiovascular, and critical care products for dogs and cats; water soluble antibiotics, poultry vaccines, and pain management for poultry, pigs, and cattle; and lameness and pain management products for horses and ponies.

