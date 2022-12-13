DeepOnion (ONION) Price Up 61.4% This Week

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 15.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 13th. During the last seven days, DeepOnion has traded 61.4% higher against the US dollar. DeepOnion has a market capitalization of $1.71 million and $58.39 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeepOnion coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0750 or 0.00000420 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Decred (DCR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.21 or 0.00118793 BTC.

DeepOnion Coin Profile

DeepOnion (ONION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,779,640 coins. DeepOnion’s official message board is deeponion.org/community. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponiondao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for DeepOnion is deeponion.org.

DeepOnion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.”

