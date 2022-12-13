DeepOnion Trading Up 19.6% Over Last Week (ONION)

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 13.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 13th. In the last seven days, DeepOnion has traded up 19.6% against the dollar. One DeepOnion coin can currently be bought for $0.0560 or 0.00000316 BTC on popular exchanges. DeepOnion has a total market cap of $1.28 million and approximately $1,082.86 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Decred (DCR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.16 or 0.00119442 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.72 or 0.00218541 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005650 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.56 or 0.00042692 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.55 or 0.00053928 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000011 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000328 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000749 BTC.

About DeepOnion

DeepOnion is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,779,680 coins. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponiondao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DeepOnion is deeponion.org. The official message board for DeepOnion is deeponion.org/community.

Buying and Selling DeepOnion

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepOnion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeepOnion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

