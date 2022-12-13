Dero One Day Trading Volume Tops $108,927.28 (DERO)

Dero (DERO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 13th. Dero has a total market capitalization of $49.90 million and approximately $108,927.28 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dero coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3.81 or 0.00021420 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Dero has traded down 2.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Dero alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17,768.11 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0909 or 0.00000512 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.79 or 0.00437832 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00020903 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002089 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $151.40 or 0.00852079 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.29 or 0.00108540 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $110.04 or 0.00619330 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005629 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.32 or 0.00260718 BTC.

Dero Coin Profile

Dero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 27th, 2018. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,111,290 coins. Dero’s official Twitter account is @deroproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Dero is https://reddit.com/r/deroproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Dero is forum.dero.io. The official website for Dero is dero.io.

Buying and Selling Dero

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is the first crypto project to combine a Proof of Work blockchain with a DAG block structure and wholly anonymous transactions. The fully distributed ledger processes transactions with a twelve-second average block time and is secure against majority hashrate attacks. Dero will be the first CryptoNote blockchain to have smart contracts on its native chain without any extra layers or secondary blockchains.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.