Design Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DSGN) Stock Price Up 8.9% Following Insider Buying Activity

Shares of Design Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGN – Get Rating) rose 8.9% on Tuesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The company traded as high as $9.58 and last traded at $9.42. Approximately 8,916 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 487,373 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.65.
Specifically, Director Rodney W. Lappe acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.96 per share, with a total value of $119,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 112,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $891,711.04. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 25.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research firms have issued reports on DSGN. Wedbush lowered their target price on Design Therapeutics from $26.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Design Therapeutics from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Design Therapeutics from $29.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th.
Design Therapeutics Price Performance
Institutional Trading of Design Therapeutics
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DSGN. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Design Therapeutics by 42.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,150,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,887,000 after acquiring an additional 935,196 shares during the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Design Therapeutics by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,773,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,368,000 after purchasing an additional 586,595 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Design Therapeutics by 102.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 909,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,206,000 after buying an additional 459,688 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Design Therapeutics by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,551,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,946,000 after buying an additional 271,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Design Therapeutics by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 753,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,552,000 after buying an additional 209,781 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.34% of the company’s stock.
Design Therapeutics Company Profile
Design Therapeutics, Inc a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for the treatment of genetic diseases caused by nucleotide repeat expansions. The company's portfolio of products comprises Friedreich Ataxia, a monogenic, autosomal recessive, progressive multi-system disease that affects organ systems dependent on mitochondrial function, eventually leading to neurological, cardiac, and metabolic dysfunction; and Myotonic Dystrophy Type-1 (DM1), a dominantly-inherited, monogenic progressive neuromuscular disease affecting skeletal muscle, heart, brain, and other organs.
Further Reading
