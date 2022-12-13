Design Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DSGN) Stock Price Up 8.9% Following Insider Buying Activity

Shares of Design Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGN – Get Rating) rose 8.9% on Tuesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The company traded as high as $9.58 and last traded at $9.42. Approximately 8,916 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 487,373 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.65.

Specifically, Director Rodney W. Lappe acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.96 per share, with a total value of $119,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 112,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $891,711.04. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 25.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on DSGN. Wedbush lowered their target price on Design Therapeutics from $26.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Design Therapeutics from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Design Therapeutics from $29.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th.

Design Therapeutics Price Performance

Institutional Trading of Design Therapeutics

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.97.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DSGN. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Design Therapeutics by 42.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,150,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,887,000 after acquiring an additional 935,196 shares during the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Design Therapeutics by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,773,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,368,000 after purchasing an additional 586,595 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Design Therapeutics by 102.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 909,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,206,000 after buying an additional 459,688 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Design Therapeutics by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,551,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,946,000 after buying an additional 271,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Design Therapeutics by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 753,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,552,000 after buying an additional 209,781 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.34% of the company’s stock.

Design Therapeutics Company Profile

Design Therapeutics, Inc a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for the treatment of genetic diseases caused by nucleotide repeat expansions. The company's portfolio of products comprises Friedreich Ataxia, a monogenic, autosomal recessive, progressive multi-system disease that affects organ systems dependent on mitochondrial function, eventually leading to neurological, cardiac, and metabolic dysfunction; and Myotonic Dystrophy Type-1 (DM1), a dominantly-inherited, monogenic progressive neuromuscular disease affecting skeletal muscle, heart, brain, and other organs.

Further Reading

