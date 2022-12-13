Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give easyJet (LON:EZJ) a GBX 330 Price Target

easyJet (LON:EZJ – Get Rating) has been given a GBX 330 ($4.05) price objective by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 10.86% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on EZJ. UBS Group set a GBX 600 ($7.36) target price on shares of easyJet in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 700 ($8.59) price objective on easyJet in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 260 ($3.19) target price on easyJet in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.07) price target on shares of easyJet in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 606 ($7.43) price objective on easyJet in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 563.75 ($6.92).

EZJ traded down GBX 9.60 ($0.12) during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 370.20 ($4.54). 3,999,184 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,258,057. The company has a market capitalization of £2.81 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 356.23 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 377.20. easyJet has a fifty-two week low of GBX 276.87 ($3.40) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 729.20 ($8.95).

In related news, insider Ryanne van der Eijk acquired 10,192 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 389 ($4.77) per share, for a total transaction of £39,646.88 ($48,640.51). Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 10,321 shares of company stock worth $4,009,570.

easyJet plc operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also leases aircrafts, as well as operates tours; and provides financing services. As of September 31, 2021, the company operated 927 routes with approximately 308 aircrafts in 34 countries; and 153 airports. It sells seats through its own website www.easyjet.com and its ‘easyJet Worldwide' platform, its mobile application, global distribution systems, corporate online booking tools, content aggregators, and tour operator.

