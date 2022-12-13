Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Begins Coverage on Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH)

Research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on TECH. Stephens cut their target price on shares of Bio-Techne to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 5th. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $135.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Citigroup raised shares of Bio-Techne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $81.25 to $100.00 in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Bio-Techne in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Bio-Techne from $117.50 to $111.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.65.

Get Bio-Techne alerts:

Bio-Techne Price Performance

TECH traded up $4.00 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $86.98. 983,613 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,056,122. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 4.01. Bio-Techne has a 12-month low of $68.00 and a 12-month high of $130.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.45. The company has a market cap of $13.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.73, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.27.

Insider Transactions at Bio-Techne

Bio-Techne ( NASDAQ:TECH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.05). Bio-Techne had a net margin of 26.13% and a return on equity of 16.37%. The company had revenue of $269.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.89 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bio-Techne will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Brenda S. Furlow sold 800 shares of Bio-Techne stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.01, for a total transaction of $65,608.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,092 shares in the company, valued at $2,139,804.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Bio-Techne

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 4.8% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,266 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne in the third quarter valued at about $4,635,000. Power Corp of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 37.2% in the third quarter. Power Corp of Canada now owns 5,088 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 1.6% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 65,465 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,699,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne in the third quarter valued at about $2,766,000. 94.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Bio-Techne

(Get Rating)

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures biological reagents used in various aspects of life science research, diagnostics, and cell and gene therapy, such as cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, small molecules, tissue culture sera, and cell selection technologies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Techne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Techne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.