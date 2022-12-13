Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) Short Interest Update

Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 96.6% from the November 15th total of 14,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 87,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Trading of Deutsche Lufthansa

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Deutsche Lufthansa stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 19,989 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000.

Deutsche Lufthansa Trading Up 4.0 %

OTCMKTS DLAKY traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $8.42. 153,230 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,675. The firm has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.14 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 1-year low of $5.40 and a 1-year high of $8.95.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Deutsche Lufthansa ( OTCMKTS:DLAKY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $10.15 billion for the quarter. Deutsche Lufthansa had a return on equity of 1.99% and a net margin of 0.24%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Deutsche Lufthansa will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Friday, December 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas raised shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Bank of America raised Deutsche Lufthansa from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Deutsche Lufthansa from €8.50 ($8.95) to €9.50 ($10.00) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.42.

Deutsche Lufthansa Company Profile

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of more than 100 destinations in over 50 countries. The company's Logistics Business segment offers transport services for various cargoes, including general cargo, dangerous goods, valuables, vulnerable, perishables, live animals, courier, emergency, airmail/e-commerce, and temperature sensitive goods services approximately 300 destinations in 100 countries.

