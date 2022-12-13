Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) Price Target Raised to €9.00

Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €8.50 ($8.95) to €9.00 ($9.47) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the transportation company’s stock.

DLAKY has been the subject of several other reports. AlphaValue raised shares of Deutsche Lufthansa to a “reduce” rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Friday, December 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. HSBC raised shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from €8.50 ($8.95) to €9.50 ($10.00) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.42.

DLAKY traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.10. 23,839 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,110. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of -57.86 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.10 and its 200 day moving average is $6.54. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 12 month low of $5.40 and a 12 month high of $8.95.

Deutsche Lufthansa ( OTCMKTS:DLAKY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.08. Deutsche Lufthansa had a net margin of 0.24% and a return on equity of 1.99%. The company had revenue of $10.15 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Deutsche Lufthansa will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Deutsche Lufthansa stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 19,989 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of more than 100 destinations in over 50 countries. The company's Logistics Business segment offers transport services for various cargoes, including general cargo, dangerous goods, valuables, vulnerable, perishables, live animals, courier, emergency, airmail/e-commerce, and temperature sensitive goods services approximately 300 destinations in 100 countries.

