Devro plc (OTCMKTS:DEITF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Devro plc (OTCMKTS:DEITF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decline of 73.2% from the November 15th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Devro Price Performance

DEITF stock remained flat at 2.81 during midday trading on Tuesday. Devro has a one year low of 2.81 and a one year high of 2.81.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Investec cut shares of Devro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th.

About Devro

Devro plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies collagen casings primarily in the United Kingdom. It offers edible and non-edible collagen casings, films, and plastic casings for use in the production of a range of sausages and other meat products. The company sells its products to food manufacturers through distributors and agents.

