Devro plc (OTCMKTS:DEITF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Dec 13th, 2022

Devro plc (OTCMKTS:DEITFGet Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decline of 73.2% from the November 15th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Devro Price Performance

DEITF stock remained flat at 2.81 during midday trading on Tuesday. Devro has a one year low of 2.81 and a one year high of 2.81.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Investec cut shares of Devro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th.

About Devro

(Get Rating)

Devro plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies collagen casings primarily in the United Kingdom. It offers edible and non-edible collagen casings, films, and plastic casings for use in the production of a range of sausages and other meat products. The company sells its products to food manufacturers through distributors and agents.

Featured Stories

