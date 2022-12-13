DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Shares Bought by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) by 298.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,475,038 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 1,853,903 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in DexCom were worth $184,464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in DexCom by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 270,999 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $138,643,000 after purchasing an additional 65,516 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in DexCom during the 1st quarter valued at $469,000. Wealth Alliance grew its holdings in DexCom by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 849 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Fluent Financial LLC acquired a new stake in DexCom during the 1st quarter valued at $2,705,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in DexCom during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of DexCom to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of DexCom from $85.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of DexCom in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of DexCom from $101.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of DexCom from $85.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.94.

Shares of NASDAQ:DXCM opened at $120.66 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $46.61 billion, a PE ratio of 215.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $109.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.23. DexCom, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.89 and a fifty-two week high of $144.96. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

In related news, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 2,400 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.62, for a total value of $270,288.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,572,230.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other DexCom news, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.62, for a total transaction of $270,288.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 67,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,572,230.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Paul R. Flynn sold 8,988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.50, for a total transaction of $1,110,018.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,884,384. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables invited third-party developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health applications and devices; Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

