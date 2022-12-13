dForce USD (USX) Price Tops $1.01

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 13th. dForce USD has a market capitalization of $205.29 million and approximately $2,800.14 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, dForce USD has traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One dForce USD token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.01 or 0.00005656 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0915 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.88 or 0.00437399 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00034282 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00020890 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002083 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001189 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00018613 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0473 or 0.00000266 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0751 or 0.00000422 BTC.

About dForce USD

dForce USD (USX) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 203,817,842 tokens. dForce USD’s official website is dforce.network. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for dForce USD is medium.com/dforcenet.

dForce USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 286,466,058 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dForce USD is 0.99692996 USD and is down -2.40 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 24 active market(s) with $5,456.19 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire dForce USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase dForce USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

