Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Shares Purchased by Confluence Investment Management LLC

Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 878,972 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,906 shares during the period. Diageo makes up about 2.5% of Confluence Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Diageo worth $149,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DEO. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its stake in Diageo by 135.5% in the second quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Diageo in the first quarter worth $33,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Diageo in the second quarter worth $34,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Diageo by 206.2% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Diageo by 10,000.0% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:DEO traded up $2.98 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $189.36. 1,566 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 321,535. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Diageo plc has a one year low of $160.09 and a one year high of $223.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $174.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $177.24.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DEO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Diageo from GBX 3,300 ($40.49) to GBX 3,350 ($41.10) in a report on Monday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,350 ($53.37) to GBX 4,500 ($55.21) in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Diageo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Diageo to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Erste Group Bank downgraded Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4,232.22.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

