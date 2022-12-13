DigiByte (DGB) Market Capitalization Achieves $127.32 Million

DigiByte (DGB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 13th. One DigiByte coin can currently be bought for $0.0080 or 0.00000045 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, DigiByte has traded 5.5% higher against the dollar. DigiByte has a market cap of $127.32 million and approximately $23.42 million worth of DigiByte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17,758.41 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0911 or 0.00000513 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.48 or 0.00436319 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00020935 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $151.84 or 0.00855027 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002083 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.31 or 0.00108709 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $109.77 or 0.00618147 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005634 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.25 or 0.00260452 BTC.
DigiByte Coin Profile
DGB is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 12th, 2014. DigiByte’s total supply is 15,868,774,974 coins. The Reddit community for DigiByte is https://reddit.com/r/digibyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DigiByte’s official Twitter account is @digibytecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. DigiByte’s official message board is dgbforum.com. The official website for DigiByte is digibyte.org.
Buying and Selling DigiByte
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigiByte directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigiByte should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DigiByte using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for DigiByte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DigiByte and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.