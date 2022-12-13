Dignity Gold (DIGAU) Price Down 9.2% Over Last 7 Days

Dignity Gold (DIGAU) traded down 14.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 13th. In the last seven days, Dignity Gold has traded 9.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Dignity Gold token can currently be bought for $2.09 or 0.00011762 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Dignity Gold has a total market cap of $2.72 billion and approximately $119.75 worth of Dignity Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001996 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000282 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000350 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.28 or 0.00513605 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $900.10 or 0.05064444 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,408.54 or 0.30431343 BTC.

Dignity Gold Token Profile

Dignity Gold’s launch date was January 10th, 2022. Dignity Gold’s official Twitter account is @dig_au and its Facebook page is accessible here. Dignity Gold’s official website is dignitygold.com.

Dignity Gold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dignity Gold (DIGAU) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. Dignity Gold has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Dignity Gold is 2.39373563 USD and is down -2.92 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $724.03 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dignitygold.com/.”

