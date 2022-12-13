DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) Price Target Lowered to $65.00 at Bank of America

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Bank of America from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

DOCU has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised DocuSign from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley downgraded DocuSign from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on DocuSign in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an underperform rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler raised DocuSign from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on DocuSign in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a hold rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, DocuSign currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $58.64.

NASDAQ:DOCU opened at $54.07 on Friday. DocuSign has a twelve month low of $39.57 and a twelve month high of $159.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.48. The company has a market cap of $10.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.92 and a beta of 1.10.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOCU. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in DocuSign by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,481,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $988,201,000 after buying an additional 207,808 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its position in DocuSign by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 8,647,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,358,000 after buying an additional 33,901 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its position in DocuSign by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 5,873,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,053,000 after buying an additional 58,499 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its position in DocuSign by 128.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,683,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,853,000 after buying an additional 3,193,727 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in DocuSign by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,509,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,616,000 after buying an additional 292,167 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

