DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) Price Target Lowered to $65.00 at Bank of America

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Bank of America from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
DOCU has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised DocuSign from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley downgraded DocuSign from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on DocuSign in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an underperform rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler raised DocuSign from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on DocuSign in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a hold rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, DocuSign currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $58.64.
DocuSign Trading Up 10.0 %
NASDAQ:DOCU opened at $54.07 on Friday. DocuSign has a twelve month low of $39.57 and a twelve month high of $159.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.48. The company has a market cap of $10.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.92 and a beta of 1.10.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On DocuSign
About DocuSign
DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.
