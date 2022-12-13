Dollarama (OTCMKTS:DLMAF) Price Target Increased to C$82.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Dollarama (OTCMKTS:DLMAF – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$80.00 to C$82.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on DLMAF. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$89.00 to C$94.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Dollarama from C$88.00 to C$90.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$93.00 to C$95.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Desjardins increased their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$91.00 to C$93.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Dollarama from C$80.00 to C$95.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $90.22.

Dollarama Price Performance

Shares of DLMAF opened at $59.49 on Friday. Dollarama has a 1-year low of $45.99 and a 1-year high of $64.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.15.

About Dollarama

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal products. The company also sells its products through online store. As of July 31, 2022, it operated 1,444 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

