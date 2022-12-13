Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Acquired by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,813,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 113,687 shares during the quarter. Dominion Energy comprises about 0.8% of Federated Hermes Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $304,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 342,501 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,335,000 after buying an additional 29,094 shares during the period. Amundi raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 1,961,992 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $154,546,000 after buying an additional 125,129 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 79.3% in the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 30,246 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,414,000 after buying an additional 13,379 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Dominion Energy by 37.4% in the second quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,701 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 5,361 shares during the period. Finally, Fragasso Group Inc. purchased a new position in Dominion Energy in the second quarter valued at about $223,000. 69.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on D shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Dominion Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Maxim Group initiated coverage on Dominion Energy in a research report on Friday, November 4th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America downgraded Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $94.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Dominion Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $83.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Dominion Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $73.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.08.

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

Shares of D stock opened at $59.98 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of $63.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.24. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.23 and a 52 week high of $88.78. The company has a market cap of $49.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.50, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.42.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.03. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.84% and a net margin of 14.73%. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. Dominion Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.45%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.70%.

About Dominion Energy

(Get Rating)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.