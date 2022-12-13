Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Purchased by Thomasville National Bank

Thomasville National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 187,599 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,732 shares during the quarter. Dominion Energy makes up 1.6% of Thomasville National Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $12,964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 1,755.0% during the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. 69.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on D shares. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Dominion Energy from $90.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Dominion Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $83.00 to $76.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Dominion Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $76.00 to $69.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Maxim Group initiated coverage on Dominion Energy in a report on Friday, November 4th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.08.

NYSE D traded up $0.71 on Tuesday, hitting $60.69. 26,178 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,818,951. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $63.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.24. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.23 and a fifty-two week high of $88.78. The firm has a market cap of $50.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.42.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.84% and a net margin of 14.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.70%.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

