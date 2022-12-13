Domino’s Pizza, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $1.10 (NYSE:DPZ)

Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 11th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 1.10 per share by the restaurant operator on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th.

Domino’s Pizza has increased its dividend by an average of 19.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 10 consecutive years. Domino’s Pizza has a dividend payout ratio of 30.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Domino’s Pizza to earn $14.08 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.3%.

Domino’s Pizza Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE DPZ opened at $363.35 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $349.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $369.06. The stock has a market cap of $12.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.40, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.72. Domino’s Pizza has a 52 week low of $299.41 and a 52 week high of $567.57.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Domino’s Pizza ( NYSE:DPZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The restaurant operator reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.95 by ($0.16). Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 10.02%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza will post 12.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DPZ shares. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $445.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $350.00 to $315.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Cowen cut their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $410.00 to $362.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $370.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $406.23.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director James A. Goldman sold 399 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total value of $131,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,123 shares in the company, valued at $2,020,590. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Domino’s Pizza

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DPZ. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 115.8% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,254 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the first quarter worth approximately $477,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 14.7% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,396 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,062 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. boosted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 1,047 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. 96.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Further Reading

