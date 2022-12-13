Domino’s Pizza, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $1.10 (NYSE:DPZ)

Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 11th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 1.10 per share by the restaurant operator on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th.
Domino’s Pizza has increased its dividend by an average of 19.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 10 consecutive years. Domino’s Pizza has a dividend payout ratio of 30.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Domino’s Pizza to earn $14.08 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.3%.
Domino’s Pizza Trading Up 0.2 %
NYSE DPZ opened at $363.35 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $349.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $369.06. The stock has a market cap of $12.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.40, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.72. Domino’s Pizza has a 52 week low of $299.41 and a 52 week high of $567.57.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities analysts have recently commented on DPZ shares. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $445.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $350.00 to $315.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Cowen cut their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $410.00 to $362.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $370.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $406.23.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, Director James A. Goldman sold 399 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total value of $131,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,123 shares in the company, valued at $2,020,590. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Domino’s Pizza
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DPZ. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 115.8% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,254 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the first quarter worth approximately $477,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 14.7% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,396 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,062 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. boosted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 1,047 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. 96.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Domino’s Pizza Company Profile
Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.
