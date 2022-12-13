Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) Price Target Cut to $23.00

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Lake Street Capital from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Domo from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Domo from $56.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday. JMP Securities reduced their target price on Domo from $43.00 to $30.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on Domo from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Get Domo alerts:

Domo Trading Down 13.1 %

DOMO opened at $15.26 on Friday. Domo has a 1 year low of $12.44 and a 1 year high of $57.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.01. The stock has a market cap of $522.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.30 and a beta of 2.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Domo

In other news, COO Catherine Wong sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.16, for a total transaction of $64,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 298,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,126,687.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other Domo news, major shareholder Joshua G. James sold 43,471 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.29, for a total value of $577,729.59. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 105,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,396,672.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, COO Catherine Wong sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.16, for a total value of $64,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 298,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,126,687.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 130,215 shares of company stock worth $1,799,315 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 10.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Domo by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 472,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,502,000 after purchasing an additional 48,802 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Domo by 9.2% in the third quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 162,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,920,000 after acquiring an additional 13,620 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Domo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $536,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its stake in Domo by 84.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 15,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 7,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Domo by 4.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 700,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,609,000 after buying an additional 31,257 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Domo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based business intelligence platform in the United States, Japan, and internationally. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Domo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.