Dover (NYSE:DOV) Price Target Increased to $162.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Citigroup from $149.00 to $162.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on DOV. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Dover from $155.00 to $143.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Dover from $139.00 to $138.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Dover from $131.00 to $128.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Dover from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Dover from $137.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $148.64.

Dover Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of Dover stock opened at $140.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $129.10. The company has a market cap of $19.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.43, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.36. Dover has a 12-month low of $114.49 and a 12-month high of $184.04.

Dover Announces Dividend

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. Dover had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 27.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.98 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Dover will post 8.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.505 dividend. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 2,203 shares of Dover stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.18, for a total transaction of $277,974.54. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,353 shares in the company, valued at $675,441.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Dover

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Dover during the first quarter valued at $48,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Dover by 10.4% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 8,448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after buying an additional 794 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dover during the first quarter valued at $393,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of Dover by 1.6% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 52,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,297,000 after buying an additional 835 shares during the period. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its stake in shares of Dover by 3.6% during the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 11,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. 83.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

Further Reading

