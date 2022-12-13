DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Sunday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.09-$6.40 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.27. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DTE. TheStreet downgraded shares of DTE Energy from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $146.00 to $139.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $128.69.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

DTE Energy Stock Performance

NYSE DTE opened at $120.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $112.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.48. DTE Energy has a 52-week low of $100.64 and a 52-week high of $140.23.

DTE Energy Increases Dividend

DTE Energy ( NYSE:DTE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.02. DTE Energy had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 12.90%. The company had revenue of $5.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.72 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that DTE Energy will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be given a dividend of $0.952 per share. This is a positive change from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. This represents a $3.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 16th. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is 61.25%.

Institutional Trading of DTE Energy

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DTE. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in DTE Energy by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 813 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in DTE Energy by 773.9% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,005 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC bought a new position in DTE Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $217,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in DTE Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $240,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in DTE Energy by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 2,006 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. 73.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DTE Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.