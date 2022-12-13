Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.50.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $21.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Duck Creek Technologies in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Duck Creek Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th.

Get Duck Creek Technologies alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Duck Creek Technologies

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DCT. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Duck Creek Technologies by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 17,546,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,926,000 after buying an additional 805,053 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Duck Creek Technologies by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 8,437,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,984,000 after buying an additional 1,011,087 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Duck Creek Technologies by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,399,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,680,000 after buying an additional 223,173 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,490,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,535,000 after purchasing an additional 36,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,154,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,079,000 after purchasing an additional 28,713 shares during the last quarter. 77.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Duck Creek Technologies Stock Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:DCT opened at $11.72 on Tuesday. Duck Creek Technologies has a 12 month low of $10.04 and a 12 month high of $32.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -195.30, a P/E/G ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 0.32.

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 12th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. Duck Creek Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.75% and a positive return on equity of 1.03%. The business had revenue of $80.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Duck Creek Technologies will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Duck Creek Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides Duck Creek Policy, a solution that enables insurers to develop and launch new insurance products and manage various aspects of policy administration ranging from product definition to quoting, binding, and servicing; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Duck Creek Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duck Creek Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.