dYdX (DYDX) Trading 4.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days

dYdX (DYDX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 13th. One dYdX token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.68 or 0.00009456 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, dYdX has traded 4.2% lower against the dollar. dYdX has a total market capitalization of $93.60 million and $119.34 million worth of dYdX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get dYdX alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001942 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000282 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000350 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $91.18 or 0.00513473 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $900.94 or 0.05073314 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5,405.19 or 0.30437348 BTC.

About dYdX

dYdX was first traded on August 3rd, 2021. dYdX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,679,060 tokens. The Reddit community for dYdX is https://reddit.com/r/dydxprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. dYdX’s official website is dydx.community. dYdX’s official Twitter account is @dydx and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for dYdX is forums.dydx.community.

dYdX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “dYdX is building an open platform for advanced cryptofinancial products, powered by the Ethereum blockchain.A “powerful and professional exchange for trading cryptoassets where users can truly own their trades and, eventually, the exchange itself.”dYdX (DYDX) is the exchange ERC20 token.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as dYdX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade dYdX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy dYdX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for dYdX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for dYdX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.