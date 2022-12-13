Dylan C. Smith Sells 13,000 Shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) Stock

Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.39, for a total transaction of $382,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,316,082 shares in the company, valued at $38,679,649.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

BOX Price Performance

BOX stock traded up $1.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.28. 2,999,476 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,529,194. Box, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.31 and a 52-week high of $33.04. The company has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -285.18 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.26.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on BOX. Morgan Stanley upgraded BOX from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup assumed coverage on BOX in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on BOX in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of BOX in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of BOX from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BOX currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.22.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BOX

BOX Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BOX. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in BOX by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,687 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its position in shares of BOX by 6.1% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 8,632 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its stake in BOX by 2.1% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 24,571 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in BOX by 6.0% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,800 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its stake in BOX by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 27,403 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.00% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

Featured Articles

