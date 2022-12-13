Dylan C. Smith Sells 13,000 Shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) Stock

Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.39, for a total transaction of $382,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,316,082 shares in the company, valued at $38,679,649.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
BOX Price Performance
BOX stock traded up $1.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.28. 2,999,476 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,529,194. Box, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.31 and a 52-week high of $33.04. The company has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -285.18 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.26.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research firms recently commented on BOX. Morgan Stanley upgraded BOX from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup assumed coverage on BOX in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on BOX in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of BOX in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of BOX from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BOX currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.22.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On BOX
BOX Company Profile
Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BOX (BOX)
- What is Market Structure in Trading?
- Institutional Selling Is No Headwind For Nike
- Mullen Automotive Shifts Into Higher Gear
- Why the Cracker Barrel Selloff Looks Overcooked
- It’s Still Too Soon to Shop for Kohl’s Stock
Receive News & Ratings for BOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.