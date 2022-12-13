DZ Bank Downgrades Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY) to Hold

Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at DZ Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a €1,500.00 ($1,578.95) price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ADYEY. HSBC downgraded shares of Adyen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from €2,300.00 ($2,421.05) to €1,500.00 ($1,578.95) in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded shares of Adyen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Adyen from €2,625.00 ($2,763.16) to €2,540.00 ($2,673.68) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Adyen from €1,818.00 ($1,913.68) to €1,500.00 ($1,578.95) and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, New Street Research assumed coverage on shares of Adyen in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,934.29.

Adyen Stock Performance

ADYEY stock opened at $15.23 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.91. Adyen has a 52 week low of $11.53 and a 52 week high of $27.61.

Adyen Company Profile

Adyen N.V. operates a payments platform in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, Latin America. The company's platform integrates payments stack that include gateway, risk management, processing, issuing, acquiring, and settlement services. It offers a back-end infrastructure for authorizing payments across merchants' sales channels, as well as online, mobile, in-store, and APIs; and data insights.

