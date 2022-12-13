E-Qure Corp. (OTCMKTS:EQUR) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

E-Qure Corp. (OTCMKTS:EQUR – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a decrease of 87.4% from the November 15th total of 41,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

E-Qure Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:EQUR remained flat at $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 million, a P/E ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.63. E-Qure has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.05.

About E-Qure

E-Qure Corp., a medical device company, focuses on the development and commercialization of bioelectrical signal therapy (BST) devices. Its BST devices implement patented and proprietary electrical stimulation technologies to treat hard-to-cure wounds and ulcers up to complete closure and/or cure. The company was incorporated in 1988 and is based in New York, New York.

