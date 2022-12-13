EAC (EAC) Price Hits $0.0751 on Major Exchanges

EAC (EAC) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 13th. Over the last seven days, EAC has traded down 51.2% against the U.S. dollar. One EAC token can now be purchased for about $0.0751 or 0.00000422 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. EAC has a total market cap of $22.52 million and approximately $16,310.87 worth of EAC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0911 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.74 or 0.00437159 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00020909 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002080 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001188 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00018613 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC Token Profile

EAC (CRYPTO:EAC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 30th, 2021. EAC’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,000,000 tokens. EAC’s official website is eacplatform.io. EAC’s official Twitter account is @eacplatform.

Buying and Selling EAC

According to CryptoCompare, “EAC (EAC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. EAC has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of EAC is 0.07436417 USD and is up 1.47 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $10,826.67 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://eacplatform.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EAC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EAC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EAC using one of the exchanges listed above.

