East Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:EJPRY) Short Interest Update

East Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:EJPRY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,900 shares, a growth of 74.2% from the November 15th total of 9,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 44,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

East Japan Railway Stock Performance

EJPRY traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.55. 16,894 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 141,758. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.69. East Japan Railway has a one year low of $7.86 and a one year high of $10.71.

East Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:EJPRY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion.

East Japan Railway Company Profile

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised East Japan Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th.

East Japan Railway Company operates as a passenger railway company in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Transportation, Retail & Services, Real Estate & Hotels, and Others segments. It offers passenger railway, freight, bus transportation, travel agency, warehousing, financial, telecommunication, computer-related data, casualty insurance, and dry cleaning and other agency services.

