Ebara Co. (OTCMKTS:EBCOY) Short Interest Up 68.4% in November

Ebara Co. (OTCMKTS:EBCOY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a growth of 68.4% from the November 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Ebara Stock Performance

EBCOY stock traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.16. 1,185 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,462. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.49. Ebara has a 52 week low of $15.59 and a 52 week high of $29.15.

Get Ebara alerts:

About Ebara

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Ebara Corporation manufactures and sells industrial machinery. It operates through Fluid Machinery & Systems Business, Environmental Plants Business, and Precision Machinery Business segments. The company offers large, high pressure, API, cryogenic, and standard pumps, as well as blowers and fans to water and energy facilities; centrifugal and axial compressors, steam turbines, and gas expanders to oil refining and petrochemical plants; and centrifugal chillers, absorption chillers/heaters, square/round type cooling towers, and screw modular chillers.

Receive News & Ratings for Ebara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ebara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.