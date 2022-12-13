Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) Price Target Raised to $180.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

ECL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Ecolab in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Barclays cut Ecolab from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their target price for the company from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Ecolab from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the company from $165.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Ecolab from $168.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Ecolab from $169.00 to $143.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ecolab currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $175.25.

Ecolab Stock Up 0.1 %

Ecolab stock opened at $150.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Ecolab has a 1-year low of $131.04 and a 1-year high of $237.38. The company has a market cap of $42.87 billion, a PE ratio of 38.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $147.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $156.16.

Ecolab Increases Dividend

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 18.10%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ecolab will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 19th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. This is a boost from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.91%.

Insider Activity at Ecolab

In related news, Director David Maclennan bought 800 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $139.66 per share, with a total value of $111,728.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 12,597 shares in the company, valued at $1,759,297.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ecolab

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ECL. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,611 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 12.3% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,373 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. United Bank boosted its position in shares of Ecolab by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 4,149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $733,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in shares of Ecolab by 54.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 74,672 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,184,000 after acquiring an additional 26,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ecolab by 88.9% during the 1st quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,434 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616 shares in the last quarter. 87.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ecolab Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

See Also

