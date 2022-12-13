Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Citigroup

Analysts at Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDITGet Rating) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Chardan Capital cut their price objective on shares of Editas Medicine from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Editas Medicine from $80.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Editas Medicine from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Editas Medicine from $32.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Editas Medicine from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.83.

EDIT stock opened at $9.48 on Tuesday. Editas Medicine has a 1 year low of $9.23 and a 1 year high of $30.94. The company has a market cap of $651.84 million, a P/E ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 1.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.38 and a 200 day moving average of $13.36.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDITGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by $0.06. Editas Medicine had a negative net margin of 784.32% and a negative return on equity of 41.33%. The company had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.86 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Editas Medicine will post -3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 9,693.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. 68.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Editas Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary gene editing platform based on CRISPR technology. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis 10 that leads to inherited childhood blindness.

