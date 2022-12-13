Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Shares Sold by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. lowered its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,321,777 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,028,609 shares during the quarter. Edwards Lifesciences makes up approximately 2.5% of Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Brown Advisory Inc. owned approximately 2.47% of Edwards Lifesciences worth $1,456,948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 45.9% during the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,360 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 814,853 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $77,545,000 after acquiring an additional 94,587 shares during the last quarter. Columbia Asset Management bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $281,000. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $373,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,984,192 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $473,950,000 after acquiring an additional 134,421 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EW opened at $75.32 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12-month low of $67.13 and a 12-month high of $131.73. The company has a market capitalization of $46.57 billion, a PE ratio of 32.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $77.62 and its 200-day moving average is $89.20.

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.01). Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 27.20% and a return on equity of 24.75%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.17, for a total transaction of $1,672,878.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,353 shares in the company, valued at $13,244,402.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $571,625.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 62,561 shares in the company, valued at $5,317,685. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.17, for a total transaction of $1,672,878.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,353 shares in the company, valued at $13,244,402.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 94,525 shares of company stock worth $7,532,301 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

EW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $120.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $99.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $120.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.17.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

