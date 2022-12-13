EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC Grows Stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,573 shares during the period. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF comprises 3.4% of EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC owned 0.08% of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF worth $6,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 33.8% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 14,982,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,359,104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,787,977 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 126.5% during the first quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 4,001,281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $410,131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,234,946 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 91,000.0% in the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 1,822,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $165,274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820,000 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 167.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,651,409 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $169,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034,064 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 106.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 964,912 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $87,527,000 after purchasing an additional 497,494 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JNK stock traded up $1.14 on Tuesday, hitting $93.32. The stock had a trading volume of 237,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,791,891. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a one year low of $86.28 and a one year high of $108.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $90.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.22.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Profile

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.