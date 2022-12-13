EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,082 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF comprises 1.8% of EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,215,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,542,360,000 after buying an additional 491,891 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 26,057.7% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,859,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,616,000 after acquiring an additional 5,837,436 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 12.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,114,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,501,000 after acquiring an additional 125,005 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,103,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,357,000 after purchasing an additional 101,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,055,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,959,000 after purchasing an additional 21,277 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VBK traded up $6.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $215.00. The stock had a trading volume of 405 shares, compared to its average volume of 338,780. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $205.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $209.48. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $186.95 and a fifty-two week high of $285.48.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

