EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC Trims Holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC lowered its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 39,532 shares of the company’s stock after selling 174 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 4,103 shares in the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. increased its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 154.0% during the first quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 88,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,440,000 after acquiring an additional 53,808 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 4,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 285.6% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 19,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after acquiring an additional 14,667 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Yale Capital Corp. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 6.5% in the first quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 4,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 2.9 %

SLYG traded up $2.16 on Tuesday, hitting $77.42. 362 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 130,380. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $73.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.29. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $67.07 and a twelve month high of $94.37.

About SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

