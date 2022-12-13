Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 97.4% from the November 15th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 47,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Elekta AB (publ) Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:EKTAY traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.24. The stock had a trading volume of 4,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,578. Elekta AB has a 1-year low of $4.68 and a 1-year high of $12.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.91 and a beta of 1.09.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on EKTAY shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Elekta AB (publ) in a research note on Monday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Elekta AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued an “underweight” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Elekta AB (publ) presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $69.00.

About Elekta AB (publ)

Elekta AB (publ), a medical technology company, provides clinical solutions for treating cancer and brain disorders worldwide. The company offers Versa HD, a brain metastases solution; Elekta Unity, a MR-Linac technology; Elekta Harmony, a linear accelerator; Elekta Infinity for treating a range of patients with simple-to-complex radiotherapy needs; Elekta Synergy, a digital accelerator for advanced image-guided radiation therapy; treatment management solutions; automated and integrated quality assurance solutions; and hardware and software motion management technology.

