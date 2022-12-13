Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY) Short Interest Update

Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 97.4% from the November 15th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 47,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Elekta AB (publ) Stock Performance

Elekta AB (publ) stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.24. The company had a trading volume of 4,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,578. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Elekta AB has a 52 week low of $4.68 and a 52 week high of $12.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.51 and a 200-day moving average of $6.19. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.91 and a beta of 1.09.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Elekta AB (publ) in a research note on Monday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Elekta AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued an “underweight” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $69.00.

About Elekta AB (publ)

Elekta AB (publ), a medical technology company, provides clinical solutions for treating cancer and brain disorders worldwide. The company offers Versa HD, a brain metastases solution; Elekta Unity, a MR-Linac technology; Elekta Harmony, a linear accelerator; Elekta Infinity for treating a range of patients with simple-to-complex radiotherapy needs; Elekta Synergy, a digital accelerator for advanced image-guided radiation therapy; treatment management solutions; automated and integrated quality assurance solutions; and hardware and software motion management technology.

