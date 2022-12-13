Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Announces Dividend Increase – $1.13 Per Share

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 12th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 1.13 per share on Friday, March 10th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98.

Eli Lilly and has increased its dividend payment by an average of 14.8% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 8 consecutive years. Eli Lilly and has a payout ratio of 42.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Eli Lilly and to earn $9.14 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 42.9%.

Eli Lilly and Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE:LLY traded down $2.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $365.14. The stock had a trading volume of 119,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,538,415. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Eli Lilly and has a 1-year low of $231.87 and a 1-year high of $375.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $353.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $327.91. The company has a market cap of $346.95 billion, a PE ratio of 55.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.35.

Insider Activity at Eli Lilly and

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.01. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 20.63% and a return on equity of 80.80%. The company had revenue of $6.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.91 billion. Analysts predict that Eli Lilly and will post 7.76 EPS for the current year.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.50, for a total value of $133,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,624,146 shares in the company, valued at $34,558,652,691. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Acquisition Corp Kearny purchased 29,992,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $374,908,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 100 shares in the company, valued at $1,250. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 400 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.50, for a total value of $133,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,624,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,558,652,691. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 620,386 shares of company stock worth $212,234,083 over the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eli Lilly and

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Eli Lilly and by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,869,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,044,000 after acquiring an additional 83,299 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Eli Lilly and by 54.8% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,311,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172,504 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in Eli Lilly and by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,429,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,236,000 after acquiring an additional 45,856 shares in the last quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. grew its stake in Eli Lilly and by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 450,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,984,000 after acquiring an additional 6,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP grew its stake in Eli Lilly and by 61.1% during the 1st quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 144,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,336,000 after acquiring an additional 54,722 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LLY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $281.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $355.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $369.00 to $396.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $360.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $372.71.

About Eli Lilly and

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

