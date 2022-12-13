Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.70-$7.85 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.78. The company issued revenue guidance of $28.50 billion-$29.00 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $28.62 billion. Eli Lilly and also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $8.10-$8.30 EPS.

LLY opened at $367.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $348.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.14, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $353.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $327.91. Eli Lilly and has a twelve month low of $231.87 and a twelve month high of $375.25.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.91 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 20.63% and a return on equity of 80.80%. Equities analysts expect that Eli Lilly and will post 7.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. This is an increase from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.86%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on LLY shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $285.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $281.00 to $313.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Barclays increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $355.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Argus upped their target price on Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $390.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $372.71.

In related news, major shareholder Acquisition Corp Kearny acquired 29,992,668 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $374,908,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, major shareholder Acquisition Corp Kearny acquired 29,992,668 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $374,908,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 49,089 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.88, for a total value of $18,304,306.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,948,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,387,552,272.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 620,386 shares of company stock worth $212,234,083 in the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 4,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,655,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1,380.7% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 32,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,361,000 after purchasing an additional 29,879 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,973,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in Eli Lilly and by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,429,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,236,000 after purchasing an additional 45,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC lifted its position in Eli Lilly and by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 4,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

