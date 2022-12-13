Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.70-7.85 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $7.82. The company issued revenue guidance of $28.5-29.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $28.69 billion. Eli Lilly and also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $7.70-$7.85 EPS.

LLY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $355.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $285.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $372.71.

NYSE LLY opened at $367.25 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $353.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $327.91. Eli Lilly and has a 52-week low of $231.87 and a 52-week high of $375.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $348.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.35.

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.01. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 20.63% and a return on equity of 80.80%. The business had revenue of $6.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.91 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and will post 7.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.86%.

In related news, major shareholder Acquisition Corp Kearny purchased 29,992,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $374,908,350.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 100 shares in the company, valued at $1,250. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Acquisition Corp Kearny purchased 29,992,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $374,908,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 101,631 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.07, for a total transaction of $34,053,499.17. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,773,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,771,490,516.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 620,386 shares of company stock valued at $212,234,083 in the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its position in Eli Lilly and by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 1.3% in the third quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 4,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 1.5% in the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 5,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 2,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Point Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

