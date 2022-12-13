Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $8.10-8.30 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.06. The company issued revenue guidance of $30.3-30.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $30.12 billion. Eli Lilly and also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $7.70-$7.85 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $390.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Argus boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $281.00 to $313.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $400.00 to $421.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $369.00 to $396.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $372.71.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

Eli Lilly and Stock Performance

LLY opened at $367.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $353.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $327.91. Eli Lilly and has a 1 year low of $231.87 and a 1 year high of $375.25. The stock has a market cap of $348.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Eli Lilly and Increases Dividend

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.01. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 20.63% and a return on equity of 80.80%. The company had revenue of $6.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.91 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.86%.

Insider Transactions at Eli Lilly and

In related news, major shareholder Acquisition Corp Kearny purchased 29,992,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $374,908,350.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.50, for a total transaction of $133,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 103,624,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,558,652,691. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Acquisition Corp Kearny purchased 29,992,668 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $374,908,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 620,386 shares of company stock valued at $212,234,083 in the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the first quarter worth $107,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and in the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Wexford Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 1st quarter worth approximately $232,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

About Eli Lilly and

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.