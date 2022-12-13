Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELOX) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELOX – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, a drop of 97.8% from the November 15th total of 462,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eloxx Pharmaceuticals
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELOX – Get Rating) by 238.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,213 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,990 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.07% of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 15.01% of the company’s stock.
Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
Shares of ELOX traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,849. Eloxx Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $2.54 and a one year high of $40.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 2.06.
About Eloxx Pharmaceuticals
Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing ribosome modulation for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare premature stop codon diseases. Its lead investigational drug product candidate is ELX-02, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis and nephropathic cystinosis patients with diagnosed nonsense mutations.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (ELOX)
- What is Market Structure in Trading?
- Institutional Selling Is No Headwind For Nike
- Mullen Automotive Shifts Into Higher Gear
- Why the Cracker Barrel Selloff Looks Overcooked
- It’s Still Too Soon to Shop for Kohl’s Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eloxx Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.