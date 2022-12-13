Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELOX) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELOX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, a decline of 97.8% from the November 15th total of 462,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eloxx Pharmaceuticals

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELOX – Get Rating) by 238.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,213 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,990 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.07% of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 15.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Eloxx Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ ELOX traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.55. The company had a trading volume of 10,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,849. The company has a market capitalization of $5.52 million, a PE ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.41. Eloxx Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $2.54 and a twelve month high of $40.40.

About Eloxx Pharmaceuticals

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ELOX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. As a group, analysts anticipate that Eloxx Pharmaceuticals will post -18.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing ribosome modulation for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare premature stop codon diseases. Its lead investigational drug product candidate is ELX-02, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis and nephropathic cystinosis patients with diagnosed nonsense mutations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eloxx Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.