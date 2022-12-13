Emera Incorporated (OTCMKTS:EMRAF) Short Interest Update

Emera Incorporated (OTCMKTS:EMRAF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,121,000 shares, a decrease of 84.0% from the November 15th total of 7,008,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 249.1 days.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Emera from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Emera from C$63.00 to C$61.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Emera from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Emera from C$69.00 to C$59.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Emera from C$55.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Friday, November 25th.

OTCMKTS:EMRAF traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $39.20. The stock had a trading volume of 3,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,688. Emera has a 1-year low of $35.24 and a 1-year high of $52.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.79.

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.

