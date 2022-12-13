Emmaus Life Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMMA) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Emmaus Life Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMMA – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 86.0% from the November 15th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Emmaus Life Sciences Stock Down 10.2 %

EMMA stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,324. Emmaus Life Sciences has a 52-week low of $0.07 and a 52-week high of $1.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.02 million, a P/E ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 2.40.

Emmaus Life Sciences (OTCMKTS:EMMA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Emmaus Life Sciences will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Emmaus Life Sciences

Emmaus Life Sciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, markets, and sells treatments and therapies primarily for rare and orphan diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead candidate is Endari, an L-glutamine oral powder to reduce the acute complications of sickle cell disease in adult and pediatric patients five years of age and older.

